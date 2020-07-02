How local ballet fans can get lessons from state’s best

The Queensland Ballet is coming to Maryborough to host workshops.

MARYBOROUGH will be one of the destinations when Queensland Ballet takes its schools and community workshops across the state later this year.

The tour had been suspended due to the State Government's travel restrictions, but was able to go ahead with a COVID-19 Safe Plan in place.

The Heritage City is one of 14 places where the tour will stop, with the workshops to be held at the Brolga Theatre on August 30 and 31.

Queensland Ballet artistic director Li Cunxin said it was a big step in the right direction for the company, after its entire 2020 season was postponed to 2021.

"Our community engagement tour is so important for us to connect with our local and regional communities, especially during this unprecedented time when our theatres remain closed," Mr Li said.

"Our workshops provide such wonderful opportunities for communities to come together and experience the joys of dance. Whether you enjoy the physical movement, the social aspect or the outlet of creative expression, these workshops are a fantastic way to experience our incredible art form."

The workshops cater for all ages and abilities with something on offer for everyone.

"All workshops will adhere to COVID safe guidelines and Queensland Ballet's strict WHS processes to ensure the safety of our Teaching Artists and participants is prioritised at all times," Queensland Ballet education manager Martha Godber said.

"Education Teaching Artists and participants will have to follow guidelines, including keeping 1.5 metres apart at all times. Certain choreography has also been adapted, including partnering activities, pas de deux, sharing of props or costumes and collaborative group work."

