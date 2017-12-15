How local businesses are helping fight mental health issues

NOT WEAK TO SPEAK: Fraser Coast Mates president Darren Bosley said the organisation is close to getting their full-time counsellor on the Fraser Coast after a mammoth year of fundraising.

NOT WEAK TO SPEAK: Fraser Coast Mates president Darren Bosley said the organisation is close to getting their full-time counsellor on the Fraser Coast after a mammoth year of fundraising. Blake Antrobus

AFTER a friend took his own life last year, Darren Bosley realised the importance of speaking up about mental health.

The president of mental health awareness group Fraser Coast Mates said the organisation is close to having enough funds to reach their goal of getting a full-time counsellor on the Fraser Coast.

The organisation, which consists of a number of local businessmen across the Fraser Coast, has raised about $25,000 in the last year through various activities like golfing days and community fundraisers.

Mr Bosley's involvement in the organisations campaigns are personal, saying the sudden loss of his friend was a "real shock to the system."

"A lot of us knew him... (and) we didn't realise what he was going through," Mr Bosley said.

"His death came as a shock to me, I kept thinking why I didn't know, why couldn't I help."

The organisation;s ultimate goal is to have a full-time mental health counsellor on the Fraser Coast to shorten the bridge between reaching out and getting help.

Mr Bosley said this was because it was hard to get friends and family to seek professional treatment.

He said the organisation was likely to have the counsellor in the latter half of 2018.

"We really want to break down that barrier," he said.

"This is about trying to localise this a bit more, give it a local benefit so that people can say 'They're real locals, I can talk to them.'"

Anyone experiencing difficulty can call Lifeline on 131 114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.