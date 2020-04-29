How local businesses are surviving Covid-19

AS GOVERNMENT regulations force business doors to close across the region here are how some innovative business owners are making the most of challenging times.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council have launched a new helpline for businesses who are struggling to sift through COVID-19 assistance packages.

Now business owners can now call a dedicated helpline and be directed straight to the information they want.

Read full story here.

Fusion RV owner Andy Baldacchino is taking time during the down turn to help a soon-to-be apprentice gain valuable experience before his formal training starts.

Read full story here.

Bamboo Land Nursery and Parklands are investing time into their online business after an huge surge in sales.

Read full story here.

After initially closing doors, popular eatery Echo Alpha Tango reopened with a new takeaway menu.

Read full story here.

In Maryborough Portside Cafe and Restaurant owner Fran Hackett has had to put the business into hibernation and started working a casual job until she is able to reopen.

Read full story here.

A new wine and cocktail bar didn't even get open their doors before the pandemic hit. Co-founders Damien Estreich and Geoffrey Bouvier said although the virus had postponed their grand opening it wasn't going to hold them back.

Read full story here.