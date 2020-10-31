Menu
Claude 'Mower Man" Harvey with Glendyne vice captains Imogen Steer and Jett Mann.
How local kids are making a difference to children’s safety

Jessica Cook
31st Oct 2020 3:00 AM
SCHOOLS around the region have spent the day raising child safety awareness.

At Bayside Christian College, 300 students dressed in red and hung balloons on the school fence as part of Day for Daniel.

Students from Bayside Christian College dressed in red today for Day for Daniel.
Students from Bayside Christian College dressed in red today for Day for Daniel.

The day of action is to raise awareness of child safety, protection, and harm prevention.

School teacher Kirstie Write said the day was just one aspect of year round teaching on stranger danger.

“Doing something like this and having a special day for it allows the kids to understand,” she said.

One of the activities the students were working on for the awareness day was identifying five safe people they could approach if they needed help or felt unsafe.

Ms Write said it was never too early to start teaching children about stranger danger.

Meanwhile, at Carinity Education Glendyne, students donated more than $200 to 76-year-old Claude ‘The Mower Man’ Harvey.

The Gold Coast grandfather has been pushing his mower to raise funds for child protection organisation Bravehearts.

Glendyne Vice Captains Imogen Steer and Jett Mann were there to present Claude with the money.

They said they had worked as a school to raise the money with internal fundraisers.

Carinity also made a donation to the cause.

The students said they felt passionately about Claude and Bravehearts due to their work with at risk children.

Imogen said they had an awesome morning meeting Claude and hearing about his story.

“It is pretty emotional hearing what he has done,” she said.

So far Claude and his mower Moyra have travelled 23 thousand kilometres and raised $1.6 million.

If you want to meet Claude or donate to his cause, he will be at Eli Waters shopping centre Saturday morning.

Claude 'Mower Man" Harvey with Glendyne vice captains Imogen Steer and Jett Mann.
