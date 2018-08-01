How long you'll wait for surgery at our hospitals

PEOPLE needing orthopedic, gynaecological and urology operations are placing significant demand on our region's hospitals.

A special NewsRegional analysis of Queensland Health elective surgery data shows surgeons performed 2300 elective operations with general, orthopedic, gynaecology and urology being the most common operations in the 12 months to March 31.

Hervey Bay patients can expect to wait up to 153 days for their operations and Maryborough patients can wait up 111 days for elective surgery.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington said Hervey Bay and Maryborough hospitals worked collaboratively to manage the Fraser Coast's waiting lists and they performed strongly in the 12 months.

He said only two of the region's elective surgery patients were treated outside of their clinically recommended waiting time.

"When a patient is not treated on time, it can be due to an original surgical appointment being cancelled either by the patient or clinician and then being rescheduled," Mr Pennington said.

"Usually we can reschedule the appointment within the clinically recommended waiting time, but on rare occasions this doesn't occur."

He said WBHHS aimed to meet clinically recommended waiting times as well as its "internal target" of treating all elective surgery patients within six months.

"This means we are now aiming to treat all category three - the least urgent - patients within half of the clinically recommended 365-day waiting time," Mr Pennington said.

"Our average waiting time for category three patients is currently 105 days in the Fraser Coast, which displays our commitment to short waiting times for elective surgery."

Demand on our hospital emergency department continues to grow. MJFelt

Pressure on our emergency departments

FRASER Coast residents are waiting up to 24 minutes in the emergency department before receiving medical attention.

Queensland Health data for May shows there were 3105 emergency department presentations at Hervey Bay Hospital and 1716 at Maryborough Hospital. Both hospitals had an increase in ED demand on the previous month.

About 70 per cent of Hervey Bay patients and 66 per cent of Maryborough patients were treated within the recommended timeframe.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington said all of the most urgent ED patients were seen within the clinically recommended waiting time.

He said the least urgent patients were waiting longer than urgent cases but these category five patients would ease the strain on the hospital if they saw a GP instead.

"Category five patients are the least urgent patients seen by an emergency department and often could be seen by a general practitioner or another non-acute health service," Mr Pennington said.

"At peak times these patients may have to wait longer as we prioritise patients who are assessed as more urgent due to serious medical conditions." - NewsRegional

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistics for Fraser Coast hospitals

Maximum emergency department wait in April, 2018: 24 minutes.

Emergency department presentations at Hervey Bay Hospital in April, 2018: 3057.

Emergency department presentations at Maryborough Hospital in April, 2018: 1620.

Number of elective surgery operations in the 12 months to March 31: 2300

Source: Queensland Health