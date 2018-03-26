How lottery wins are creating a spike for Coast newsagents

LOTTERY luck may create small fortunes for locals, but the region's newsagents are often the real winners.

A Division One win in Saturday's lotto is just one of several local success stories in recent years.

One lucky man won $30 million OzLotto jackpot in September last year.

A retired Hervey Bay couple took out $70 million Powerball draw in January 2016.

Other residents on the Fraser Coast have claimed new TVs and cash prizes through Channel 7's Cash Cow competition along with Keno and Instant Scratch-It prizes.

In the aftermaths of these wins, newsagents across the Fraser Coast often report increased patronage and interest in cash competitions.

The Lucky Charm Hervey Bay, where staff were last night still waiting to hand over a $1.33 million Gold Lotto prize to an unknown local, is already noting the difference.

Owner Greg Baartz said there had been a noticeable increase in people buying Gold Lotto tickets.

"Normally I find that business picks up when a winner is announced," Mr Baartz said.

"It seems everyone wants to win the big one so they suddenly go on a bit of a spree to be the next lucky winner."

It's a similar story for Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency, which experienced a small jump in sales following the $30 million OzLotto jackpot last year. Owner Ian McKechnie said he noticed people coming in that month for a "follow up win".

"Knowing there are local winners creates a bit of excitement in the area, so people might tend to buy more," he said.

Scarness Newsagency owner Laurie Walton said he tended to see an increase after big super draws and over the holidays, when people tried their luck over the break.

Paul McKechnie, who runs the Pialba Newsagency, said people tended to shop where the actual winning ticket was sold as opposed to any newsagent across the region.