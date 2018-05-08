How many Fraser Coast voters pre-polled this by-election

Prepolling supervisor Trevor Drury watches the votes during pre-poll of the mayoral by-election at the Hervey Bay Library.

Prepolling supervisor Trevor Drury watches the votes during pre-poll of the mayoral by-election at the Hervey Bay Library. Alistair Brightman

EARLY voters accounted for just under half of the region's total voting count in the Fraser Coast mayoral by-election, new figures reveal.

Data from the Electoral Commission of Queensland reveal about 30,400 people voted at pre-poll for the new mayor, or about 2,171 early voters every day during the two week pre-poll period.

The figures account for more than 40 per cent of the region's enrolled voters.

Voters aged 65-69-years-old were the biggest turnouts at pre-poll, followed by 70-74-year-olds and 60-64-year-olds.

Acting electoral commissioner Dermot Tiernan said the figures indicated Fraser Coast residents were clearly keen to have their say at the ballot box.

"The pre-poll period started out strong with 2,600 votes cast on day one and by the Friday before the election that number climbed to more than 4,700,” Mr Tiernan said.

"That's the usual trend, pre-poll generally heats up as the election draws closer.”

It marks a jump of 11 per cent from last week's figures while the booths were still open.

On May 2, the ECQ confirmed 21,500 people had voted early in the by-election, comprising about 29 per cent of the region's enrolled voters.

More than 4,000 people applied for a postal vote.

The numbers follow a trend of the Fraser Coast being one of the highest pre-polling areas in Australia during previous elections.

During the 2016 Local Government Election, 25,000 residents voted early in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, making up for just over 35 per cent of enrolled voters.

That number was up about 5000 from the previous council election in 2012.

About a quarter of voters from Hervey Bay and Maryborough voted early during last year's State Government election.