How Maryborough Hospital is preparing for coronavirus threat

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles, pictured (centre) with Dr Emeka Nwufoh and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, presented an update on coronavirus in the state while visiting Maryborough Hospital’s new emergency department. Photo: Cody Fox

MARYBOROUGH Hospital is better prepared for a crisis like the coronavirus outbreak, thanks to a $14 million upgrade.

Health Minister Steven Miles spoke about the disease threat while officially opening the hospital’s new emergency department on Tuesday.

He said the new emergency department made Maryborough Hospital more effective and more efficien.

Mr Miles said the State Government had plans in place to deal with an outbreak and “all of our major hospitals are ready to set up fever clinics, should they need them.”

The virus update came as a 20-year-old student, returning from Dubai, tested positive for the disease in Brisbane.

Mr Miles said the student had not attended campus and had limited contact with others, other than his housemate.

The student’s housemate is currently in isolation at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital awaiting test results.

Mr Miles said the State Government’s understanding was the student had followed the 14-day self isolation advice.

He said coronavirus had spread to 60 countries.

Anyone who has been overseas, anywhere, and became ill within 14 days of returning should seek health advice by calling 13 Health, visiting an emergency department or seeing their GP.

The State Government has also stockpiled $25 million worth of medical equipment and is in the process of auditing hospital equipment and readiness.

“Queenslanders should be very well assured that our planning for this pandemic is well advanced,” Mr Miles said.