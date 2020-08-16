How Maryborough marked major military milestone

Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum owner John Meyers displays one of the wreaths laid during the ceremony

AUGUST 15, 2020 was the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific Day, marking the end of World War II in the Pacific theatre.

The significance of the day was not lost at the Maryborough Military Museum, which hosted a ceremony to remember the sacrifices of Australians in the Pacific.

Museum owner John Meyers said just about every person in Australian was touched by the war in some way and Australia faced possibly being invaded by Japan.

He said one in every 10 Australians served in the armed forces during the war and the Pacific conflict was the “only time ever war had come to our shores.”

Mr Meyers said the ceremony at the museum hosted 60 people, with a main address by Maryborough historian Lex McAulay and an speech by Councillor Denis Chapman.

“It’s our history, it’s important to know the past or else you don't have an understanding of the future,” Mr Meyers said.