How Maryborough Softball thrived on togetherness

MARYBOROUGH Softball's successful summer season is built on a thriving network of happy families who play for the love of the game.

Players will hit the Searle St fields today for the last time this season as grand final fever hits home.

Grand final day will mark the end of a momentous season, during which the association welcomed the return of a men's competition and some clubs experienced a growth in player numbers, which Aztecs' Bev Thatcher said was reflective of the sport's family feel.

"We had one extra senior ladies team this season,” she said. "We had a few people come back, there were a few new people, but there are a lot of mums who are playing.

"It is a big, happy family.”

Aztecs Apaches, who were joint premiers with Incas Mercury after the 2016-17 grand final was washed out, face Sparx Hyne in the A-grade Women's final.

It is one of six Aztecs teams to feature on grand final day, including both in the B Women final.

"I coach both teams so I just say Aztecs will win,” Thatcher said.

The major moment this season was the return of the men's competition.

Maryborough Softball held a "come and try” format at the association's opening day in October, and since fielding two full teams progressed to a full season of competition.

Today marks the end of the first chapter in rebuilding the association's men's competition, and there are hopes all three Maryborough clubs could field full teams in future.

"We are trying to rebuild, all people playing are past players,” Thatcher said.

"We can only hope (it expands in future). This is the start of building the competition back up.”