How Maryborough stands to benefit from the State Budget

MARYBOROUGH residents will be $1000 better off under a raft of new concessions in the State Government's upcoming budget, according to Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.



The upcoming budget, which will be handed down in parliament next Tuesday, is expected to deliver $5.66 billion in concessions to ease Queensland household budgets.



An electricity rebate of $341 per year will be offered to seniors, veterans, pensioners and low-income families.



The State Government will also provide a $199 million subsidy for training future Queensland apprentices and offer $193.7 million to help young people get their first post-school Certificate III qualification.



Mr Saunders said the new incentives were a sign the State Government was "getting on with the job" for regional Queensland.



"People in my electorate tell me their biggest concerns are jobs and managing the cost of living, this is going to go a long way to alleviate financial stress on households in Maryborough," Mr Saunders said.



It's important for people to know what they're entitled to and how they can benefit.



"Hardworking families, young people and our elderly all deserve a hand-up."



Under the raft of new subsidies, pensioners will also be able to claim a 20 per cent subsidy on their rates bill - up to $200 - and up to $120 a year to reduce water bills.



Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said pensioners and seniors "deserve a fair go and proper recognition" and said the State Government's concessions would assist Queenslanders "no matter where they live".



But Deputy State Opposition Leader Tim Mander said only a small number of people would benefit from the concessions on offer.



"This is a small amount of money going back to a small number of people, when you consider all the other charges and taxes ths government imposes on Queenslanders," Mr Mander said.



"We expect they (the State Government) will putting their hand into Queenslander's taxpayers to pay for this ($1.5 billion) black hole."

