How mayoral hopefuls will lead amid virus pandemic

WORKING with health authorities and local businesses to recover from the coronavirus are the top priorities for the Fraser Coast's next mayor.

Mayoral candidates George Seymour and Jannean Dean were both asked how they would lead through the COVID-19 health crisis and deal with the economic aftermath.

Cr Seymour said he would closely work with the Local Disaster Management Group to respond to any incidents.

George Seymour.

"I have eight years experience on the council, I know how the Local Disaster Management Group works and what is required to make it function well," Cr Seymour said.

Ms Dean said the most important move was to speak to the community and calm them, as many were afraid.

Jannean Dean.

She said she would speak with businesses and the Chambers of Commerce to identify how the council could assist.

"Small business is the heart of our community, it's important to stay focussed, not panic and keep supporting where we can," Ms Dean said.

Today, the council will call a special meeting to determine if a financial package goes to businesses, residents and organisations impacted by the pandemic.

Council facilities like libraries have been closed as a pre-emptive measure against the virus.

Both candidates said they would not be handing out how-to-vote cards on election day.

Ms Dean said the health advice had not changed her campaign as she had prepared in advance for the limitations from COVID-19.

"I was the first to initiate no HTV card handouts, no volunteers at polling stations and contacted relevant authorities for a contingency plan prior to the commencement of prepoll," she said.

Cr Seymour said it had been a "very unusual" campaign as there had been little personal contact.