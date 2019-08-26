How M'boro is becoming a major aviation and car hub

WINGS, WHEELS AND WONDERS: Blayze, 8, Rivah Warry, 3, inside a plane at the Maryborough Wings and Wheels event on Saturday. Dozens of plans and more than 100 cars were put on show at the Maryborough Airport for adoring crowds.

WINGS, WHEELS AND WONDERS: Blayze, 8, Rivah Warry, 3, inside a plane at the Maryborough Wings and Wheels event on Saturday. Dozens of plans and more than 100 cars were put on show at the Maryborough Airport for adoring crowds. Cody Fox

WATCHING warbirds dip and dive out of the sky reinforces Russell Middleton's belief that the Heritage City is becoming a hub for aviation and automobiles.

The coordinator of Maryborough's Wings, Wheels and Warbirds event said the event was a perfect compliment to the city's proud aviation history, which would be strengthened when a new history museum at the airport takes shape.

About 5000 people flocked to the Heritage City's airport on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the hundreds of cars and planes.

Matt Hadley piloted a rare T-28A Trojan fighter jet for a display flight. The plane is the only T28 model in Australia wearing markings of the South Vietnamese Air Force.

Mr Middleton said the idea behind the event was to promote the region's airport and aviation history.

It comes off the back of a number of high profile car events in the Fraser Coast, including the Australian Street Rod Federation Nationals event in April and the Maryborough Airport now receiving fuel.

A museum charting the history of aviation in Maryborough will be set up at a building near the airport.

"It really is becoming a hub for these sorts of things (aviation and cars)," he told the Chronicle. To keep the momentum going we need to promote the airport a bit more and get more activity on the site."

Mr Middleton revealed organisers were planning to make next year's event as close to when the first flights flew out of the Heritage City in early August more than 100 years ago.