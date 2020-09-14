Menu
ROAD UPGRADE: (L) MP Bruce Saunders with Year 11 student Karen Boulton and Riverside Christian College Principal David Jeffs at the Maryborough Biggenden Rd and Royle St intersection. Photo: Stuart Fast
How M’boro teen got dangerous school corner fixed

Stuart Fast
14th Sep 2020 5:15 PM
WHEN Riverside Christian College student Karen Boulton saw how difficult it was for parents and students to navigate an intersection outside the school, she decided to do something about it.

The Year 11 student and youth parliamentarian raised the issue of turning into Royle St from Maryborough Biggenden Rd with State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders.

Her efforts have been rewarded, with work on a $950,000 upgrade, which includes traffic lights and a turning lane, underway.

"It's amazing … I can say its going to be a better place for my friends, it's going to be a better place for future generations at the school", Ms Boulton said.

"There will be kids in 12 years time saying 'I was able to travel to school safely' because of this, and that makes me happy'."

Riverside Principal David Jeffs said the corner had been a concern for the school for the past three years.

He was thankful for the initiative shown by Ms Boulton and Mr Saunders' efforts in getting final approval for the upgrade.

Mr Jeffs said the upgrade was much needed for future growth in the area and urged parents to be patient during the ongoing work.

Mr Saunders said safe school access was one of the issues he'd routinely fought for while in office.

He said Ms Boulton put forward a plan and worked very hard to get the upgrade built.

Mr Saunders said driver behaviour around school drop-off was an issue and also asked for parents to be patient.

The project is expected to be completed by December, weather permitting.

fcdevelopment fceducation fcstudent
Fraser Coast Chronicle

