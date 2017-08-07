HOW MUCH FELL: Overnight dumping on Fraser Coast

Residents wake up to a layer of fog across the region

BETTER late than never!

The Fraser Coast had a downpour thanks to a thunderstorm that hit the region in the early hours of Monday morning.

While there was some storm activity and showers on Sunday night, the heavier falls hit just after 4am.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 12mm for Hervey Bay overnight and 6.2mm in Maryborough.

There is a chance of showers and another storm today with a top of 25 degrees for the Bay and 26 degrees for the Heritage City.

We can expect sunny weather on Tuesday and Wednesday with minimums dropping to five degrees on Wednesday in Maryborough.

The Whale City can expect a minimum of six degrees.

