How much it will cost you to hire the Coast's waterslides

SLIDING SCALE: Waterslides can now be hired for private use. Valerie Horton

THE Fraser Coast's waterslides can now be hired for private use after a new council motion introduced changes to the fees and charges policy.

Under the new policy, groups can hire inflatable slides at Maryborough and Hervey Bay Aquatic Centres, WetSide's waterslides and the waverider for specific events.

Under the proposed fees, inflatable slides at the aquatic centres would cost $250 to hire out for the first hour in groups of less than 100 people and $140 thereafter.

In groups greater than 100, the cost would increase to $320 for the first hour and $210 after that.

WetSide's water slides would cost $170 per hour.

"There is increasing interest in the private hire of the WetSide water slides from schools, community groups and private individuals, both within and outside normal operating times," council documents reveal.

"It is not proposed to allow the private hire of the water slide outside of normal operating times."

Councillor Darren Everard said the changes would attract groups to the region's water parks.

"The changes will allow groups, or families, to hire the facilities but not interfere with normal operations," Cr Everard said.

"It adds another dimension to our facilities by offering a service that people, such as community groups and schools, could only get at bigger establishments down the coast."