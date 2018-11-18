How much rain did the Fraser Coast get on Saturday?

STORMY conditions hit the Fraser Coast region with force on Saturday evening, effectively clearing out any backyard parties or barbecues.

Despite the perceived intensity of the downpour, the storm packed very little punch, with low measurements on local rain gauges.

Hervey Bay received 10mm of rain on Saturday, while Maryborough received 15mm.

In comparison, nearby Gympie received 30-40mm of rain from the same storm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said Fraser Coast residents shouldn't put their money on there being any decent downpours any time soon.

Mr Crock said above average temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.