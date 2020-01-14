How much rain fell in your part of the Fraser Coast?

Check out how much rain fell across the Fraser Coast.

HEAVY rainfall has been recorded across the Fraser Coast as the region finally got some relief from the dry spell yesterday.

In Hervey Bay 14mm had been recorded, while at Ghost Hill, 18mm of rain fell.

Booral Rd saw strong rainfall, with 35mm recorded.

At Takura 10mm of rain fell, while 5mm was recorded at Torbanlea.

At Black Swamp Creek, 8mm of rain fell.

In Maryborough, 16mm of rain was recorded, while 13mm fell at Owanyilla.

The Bidwill weather station recorded 10mm of rain.

At Mungar, 7.6mm of rain was recorded over the 24-hour period, while at Tiaro 6mm of rain fell.

At Glenwood, 2mm of rain fell and 1mm was recorded at Magnolia.

Temperatures were also lower on the Fraser Coast.

It reached a high of 27.4C in Hervey Bay yesterday, while at Maryborough a high of 28C was recorded, with a low of 22.1C.