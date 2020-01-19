How much rain our readers got from the storm

WHILE some of our readers welcomed dam-filling amounts of rain, not everyone was so lucky.

Chronicle readers responded to a call-out for rainfall total on Facebook yesterday.

Their responses showed how unpredictable the weather can be, with wildly different total recorded, sometimes in the same suburb.

Here is what our readers received when a storm hit in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Kim Sorensen: 9.5mm at Tiaro. Our total for January is 25.5mm.

Toni Ambrose: 6mm at Point Vernon.

Glynis Luck: We got nothing where we are at Point Vernon!

Denise Hatch: 6mm at Eli Waters.

Ron Shambrook: 22mm at Urangan.

Matthew Richers: 31mm in Urraween.

Peggy Taylor: 40mm in Torquay.

Cassie Harwood: 36mm in Wondunna.

Vikki Heath: 41mm Wondunna

Liz Woodhouse: Stephinson 12mm at Howard

David Ferguson: 3mm in Maryborough.

Dylan Imlach: 55mm in Glenorchy.

Melissa Martin Mayne: 30mm at Bunya Creek.

Roslyn Barker: 30mm at Dundowran.

Julie Pearson: 23mm in Dundowran.

Kaz Anderson: 18mm in Aldershot.

Judi Sticklen: 1.5mm in 24 hours in Granville.

Abbey-Kate Mackay: 110mm over the last three days in Takura.

Kathleen Heath: 60mm at River Heads overnight.

SuenGoff Loughran: We have had 80mm over the last two days at Urraween.

Nicole Anne: 96mm Sunshine Acres.

Althea Murphy: 45mm here in Poona.

Lauren Hynes: 51mm at Tinana South, but my parents 6km away, also in Tinana South, got 2mm.