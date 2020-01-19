Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
27mm recorded in Wondunna. Photo: Mark Jumpers Juppenlatz
27mm recorded in Wondunna. Photo: Mark Jumpers Juppenlatz
News

How much rain our readers got from the storm

Christian Berechree
Christian Berechree
19th Jan 2020 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE some of our readers welcomed dam-filling amounts of rain, not everyone was so lucky.

Chronicle readers responded to a call-out for rainfall total on Facebook yesterday.

Their responses showed how unpredictable the weather can be, with wildly different total recorded, sometimes in the same suburb.

Here is what our readers received when a storm hit in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Kim Sorensen: 9.5mm at Tiaro. Our total for January is 25.5mm.

Toni Ambrose: 6mm at Point Vernon.

Glynis Luck: We got nothing where we are at Point Vernon!

Denise Hatch: 6mm at Eli Waters.

Ron Shambrook: 22mm at Urangan.

Matthew Richers: 31mm in Urraween.

Peggy Taylor: 40mm in Torquay.

Cassie Harwood: 36mm in Wondunna.

Photos
View Gallery

Vikki Heath: 41mm Wondunna

Liz Woodhouse: Stephinson 12mm at Howard

David Ferguson: 3mm in Maryborough.

Dylan Imlach: 55mm in Glenorchy.

Melissa Martin Mayne: 30mm at Bunya Creek.

Roslyn Barker: 30mm at Dundowran.

Julie Pearson: 23mm in Dundowran.

Kaz Anderson: 18mm in Aldershot.

Judi Sticklen: 1.5mm in 24 hours in Granville.

Abbey-Kate Mackay: 110mm over the last three days in Takura.

Kathleen Heath: 60mm at River Heads overnight.

SuenGoff Loughran: We have had 80mm over the last two days at Urraween.

Nicole Anne: 96mm Sunshine Acres.

Althea Murphy: 45mm here in Poona.

Lauren Hynes: 51mm at Tinana South, but my parents 6km away, also in Tinana South, got 2mm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: RSL sub-branch boss accused of attack on vet

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: RSL sub-branch boss accused of attack on vet

        News The president of the Maryborough RSL sub-branch is due in court next month following an alleged assault on Remembrance Day.

        The life-changing reason Dan and Steph are back on MKR

        premium_icon The life-changing reason Dan and Steph are back on MKR

        News WHY Hervey Bay couple is prepared to put it all on the line again.

        Unauthorised trailer use pulls man to court

        premium_icon Unauthorised trailer use pulls man to court

        News The business owner watched events unfold on CCTV footage over the internet.

        Police, rangers are monitoring Fraser Island

        premium_icon Police, rangers are monitoring Fraser Island

        Environment People are encouraged to report any negative dingo encounters