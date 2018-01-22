How much vandalism is costing Fraser Coast ratepayers

STAGGERING figures from the council reveal more than $170,000 is spent on cleaning up vandalism across the Fraser Coast.

And ratepayers are footing the bill.

About $171,500 is spent annually on cleaning up vandalism, which ranges from graffiti to property damage, a new report from the Fraser Coast Regional Council reveals.

Of that, $111,000 is spent on cleanups in the region's parks, which are "variable in frequency."

"Better facility design and lighting have decreased the frequency of vandalism," the report states.

Ongoing and repeated incidents of vandalism at the Bauple and Howard Transfer Stations have cost about $12,000 in cleanups.

$17,000 was spent on cleanups at the Maryborough Waste Facility and Aramara Transfer Station.

Councillor Paul Truscott said parks and public spaces were the most common occurrences of vandalism.

"While ($171,500) is a staggering amount that could easily be allocated towards more productive projects, it is my personal opinion that this figure may be conservative," Cr Truscott said.

"When vandalism is reported, depending on the type of vandalism, typically it is Council staff that attend and remove vandalism, for example graffiti.

"Other acts of vandalism where a specialist may be required to repair, for example electrical work, then contractors may need to be called in."