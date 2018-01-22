Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How much vandalism is costing Fraser Coast ratepayers

Vandalism is costing Fraser Coast ratepayers big time.
Vandalism is costing Fraser Coast ratepayers big time. Max Fleet BUN210912GRA13
Blake Antrobus
by

STAGGERING figures from the council reveal more than $170,000 is spent on cleaning up vandalism across the Fraser Coast.

And ratepayers are footing the bill.

About $171,500 is spent annually on cleaning up vandalism, which ranges from graffiti to property damage, a new report from the Fraser Coast Regional Council reveals.

Of that, $111,000 is spent on cleanups in the region's parks, which are "variable in frequency."

"Better facility design and lighting have decreased the frequency of vandalism," the report states.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOUNCIL STORIES HERE

Ongoing and repeated incidents of vandalism at the Bauple and Howard Transfer Stations have cost about $12,000 in cleanups.

$17,000 was spent on cleanups at the Maryborough Waste Facility and Aramara Transfer Station.

Councillor Paul Truscott said parks and public spaces were the most common occurrences of vandalism.

"While ($171,500) is a staggering amount that could easily be allocated towards more productive projects, it is my personal opinion that this figure may be conservative," Cr Truscott said.

"When vandalism is reported, depending on the type of vandalism, typically it is Council staff that attend and remove vandalism, for example graffiti.

"Other acts of vandalism where a specialist may be required to repair, for example electrical work, then contractors may need to be called in."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fccouncil fraser coast regional council vandalism

Fraser Coast Chronicle
'Breathtaking': Tears flow as Gladstone women say 'I do'

'Breathtaking': Tears flow as Gladstone women say 'I do'

In a moment of disbelief before marrying the woman she loves, all Mikayla Glossop could do was cry.

Lifesaving transplant: Bob sees grandchildren start prep

Maryborough's 4 year old Braxton Slama, starting prep at St. Mary's, with his grandpa Bob Magee who had a heart transplant 18 months ago.

'He spent 88 days in ICU and three months on ventilators.'

WHAT'S ON: Bus run for Coast's 'By The C' concert

Buses will run between Maryborough and Hervey Bay for the By The C concert next month.

Traffic will be packed for the major Coast event.

Adopt a pet and lifelong fur-friend

Chisel is a nice young dog with good manners, looking for someone to give him lots of kisses.

Loving families wanted

Local Partners