Did you manage to win big with your Melbourne Cup bets today?
Did you manage to win big with your Melbourne Cup bets today?
Horses

How much your horse paid out

5th Nov 2019 4:01 PM

The race that stops the nation has been run and Vow and Declare has come out on top.

As all the excitement from watching the race subsides, punters will be scrambling to find out exactly how much they have won.

Here is how much each of the top three horses paid, according to Bet Easy:

1st: Vow and Declare: $11.70 for the win and $3.90 for a place.

2nd: Prince of Arran: $4.60 for a place

3rd: Il Paradiso: $6.80 for a place

Quinella: $92

Exacta: $175

Trifecta (horses 23, 12 and 20): $3097.20

First four (horses 23, 12, 20 and 3): $79,381.40

Daily double: $68.50.

