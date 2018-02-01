How Natalie lost 60kg in 18 months

A HERVEY Bay woman who lost half her body weight has a new goal to inspire overweight teenagers.

Five years ago, Natalie Hicks weighed 128kg at 19-years-old, but she had no idea her health was at risk until she saw a family photo.

"We went down to Sydney because my brother was in the police academy so we went there for his graduation," she said.

"I remember looking at a particular family photo and thinking 'holy crap', I was so big."

Expressing her horror to her sister and mother, she was told she looked smaller in the picture than she did in person.

"My stomach just dropped and my heart broke," she said.

"I was in so much denial and I initially thought I only needed to lose 5kg and I'd be healthy."

Setting herself a goal of 80kg, Natalie completely changed her diet eliminating foods such as bread, pasta, potato and rice.

"They were my biggest weaknesses - fresh bread, potato rice," she said.

"I don't like fizzy drinks or alcohol so I was more cutting out carbs and sugars."

Natalie stuck to a strict exercise regime, which involved twice-daily workouts, for 18 months, and the weight fell off.

While proud she tipped the scales at just 60kg, there were plenty of times the now 24-year-old wanted to give up.

"Every day I'd have little points where I'd have break downs and just cry but I'd have to remind myself why I was doing it," she said.

"It was challenging but it was also hard mentally."

Looking back, Natalie said she was always a little bit overweight as a child but it was at the age of 12 when a tragic loss lead to her gaining more weight.

"I lost my dad at 13-years-old and for me, that's where a bit of the weight gain happened," she said.

"I missed out on sports as a kid because dad had to have treatments so I would do indoor activities like arts and crafts," she said.

Despite feeling she was always confident as a youngster, Natalie said she found a new type of confidence which she loved to express to the world.

Natalie Hicks - lost 60 kgs in 18 months. Alistair Brightman

"I was always quite confident but I was always a homebody and didn't want to leave home or go outside," she said.

"Going to the beach meant wearing a bikini so I'd avoid that.

"Now, I'm always travelling, hiking, I hate sitting at home and watching movies."

Since losing weight, Natalie has managed to travel to 23 countries - something she'd always dreamed of but never thought she could accomplish.

She said she was grateful for the support of her family, friends and fitness coordinator at Breathe, Belinda Zimmermann.

Now, she wants others who may be struggling with their weight to know it is possible to achieve your goals.

"There's a quote I live by and that's 'always strive for progress, not for perfection'," she said.

"With social media influencing out generation, it portrays a certain type of look you have to have but just focus on yourself.

"It doesn't matter if you lose 1kg or 2kg, it's a start."