Admin Manager of Australian Ocean King Prawn Company, Therese McCrea shows of her seafood stocks.
Business

How netting COVID cash boosts can help seafood businesses

Stuart Fast
20th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
GOVERNMENT grants are offering fresh hope to an industry impacted by the pause on exporting and the closure of restaurants which were highlighting local seafood.

As round two of the Queensland Government's Market Diversification and Resilience Grants opened, the Chronicle spoke with a local business which had already benefited from the first phase.

Australian Ocean King Prawn Company Administration Manager Therese McRea said prawns were normally snap frozen at sea before they were shipped but now had to be stored for a significant period of time.

The business was able to use a $7500 grant to purchase a vacuum packaging machine.

"With funding support from the Queensland Government, a vacuum packaging machine will mean our prawns can be stored for optimum shelf life and quality," she said.

"By increasing the shelf life of our seafood product, we'll be ready to take advantage of an upturn in sales when the coronavirus pandemic eases."

Ms McRea said as Queensland virus restrictions eased, business had started to improve.

A second grant however would allow them store even more stock until the crisis subsides.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner urged the commercial, aquaculture and charter fishing sector to 'hook into' the program.

Applications can be lodged here and will close on Sunday, September, 13 2020.

