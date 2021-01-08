How new Brisbane restrictions affect Fraser Coast

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and Brisbane’s latest lockdown will also have flow on effects for other regions.

Fraser Coast Council mayor George Seymour announced on Friday morning that all Fraser Coast residents who have visited Brisbane since January 2, and have now returned to the Fraser Coast, will be required to quarantine for the next three days.

He said those who have moved on to other parts of the state or country are also asked to stay where they are.

It comes as chief health officer Jeanette Young announced that five Brisbane council areas will go into lockdown and masks will be mandatory from 6pm Friday to 6pm Monday.

On January 6, a Brisbane cleaner who worked in a quarantine hotel was confirmed to have the highly infection UK variant of COVID-19.

Dr Young said the UK variant is 70 per cent more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19.

She held concerns that if it escaped into the community Queensland’s health system could be overwhelmed.

The Queensland Government is asking people to monitor their health and get tested.

The confirmed case was unknowingly infections from January 2 and tested positive for COVID-19 on January 6.

Those who have been to these locations during these time periods, regardless of whether they have symptoms, are asked to get tested and isolate until they receive their results.