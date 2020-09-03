How new funding can grant hope to region’s youth

MEMBER for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien has announced grants of $5000 and $20,000 are now available for projects to support activities for young people in Wide Bay.

“This year has been extremely challenging for all Australians, and young people are feeling the effect of job losses, breaks in education and social isolation so this funding is an opportunity to create projects that will make a positive difference in their lives,” Mr O’Brien said.

The grants are for people aged 15–24 for projects which respond to the social challenges they face.

Projects need to be either new initiatives that recognise and respond to the hardship young people face now and will face in the future, or existing initiatives which already provide a valuable ongoing service to young people.

“The grants can be used for projects which support young people in a variety of ways, with a particular focus on employment, transportation, mental health and the impacts of COVID-19 and the recent bushfires,” Mr O’Brien said.

“I encourage people or organisations with a project to improve the lives of young people in their community to apply for this funding round.”

Successful grant recipients are expected to deliver projects over the 2020-21 financial year.

The grant round opened on Tuesday and closes Wednesday, October 7.

The government has engaged non-profit organisation, Foundation for Young Australians to administer the scheme.

For more information and to download the application form, click here.