How new lighting will benefit two sporting groups

New lights have been installed at Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay.

New lights have been installed at Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay. Valerie Horton

THE new light towers at Urangan's Walkers Rd complex will power the growth of at least two sporting groups.

The installation is impossible to miss, but the official opening on March 24 will mark the start of a resurgence for Aussie rules and Hervey Bay cricket.

The lack of suitable lighting has forced Bay Power's AFL Wide Bay teams to train on a rectangle field.

While thankful for Fraser Coast Rugby Union's help, Power president Michael Sunderland said the new lighting would allow his club to retain more players.

"We'll be able to train on our ground, hold night games, we can run juniors on a Friday night like other clubs, and it will help participation and development,” he said.

"We've been fortunate rugby union has allowed us to use the grounds but we've lost players because it becomes too dark too early to train.”

Hervey Bay Cricket Association president Andrew Hoare said it could be a game-changer.

"I think we can increase our player base, and we can run (Twenty20) night competitions,” Hoare said.

"People just don't have as much time so we will offer something different.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt committed $150,000 to the project during his 2016 Federal election campaign.