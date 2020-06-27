Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ken Sleep enjoying a round at Maryborough golf club. Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Ken Sleep enjoying a round at Maryborough golf club. Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Sport

How Olympic prediction shaped sports editor’s career

Jocelyn Watts
27th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

“I HAVE some great memories from my 35 years with the Chronicle; we had a great crew,” former sports editor Ken Sleep said.

“When I was working for APN and the Sydney Morning Herald at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, there was a full floor of digital, and the editor said at the time, newspapers would be gone in 10 years.

“I told (the Chronicle) that when I came back but it’s lasted 20 years so it’s doubled up what they said would happen.

“I’m sad for the older population who rely on newspapers for information,” he said.

“First thing they do when they dive into the paper is to see who has died.

“I was offered a payout in 2006 and because they told me at the Olympics newspapers would be going digital within 10 years, I knew the fate and was quite willing that after working 35 years, many of them shift work, which didn’t do me any good, I was best to move on and do something else.”

Since accepting redundancy in 2006, Mr Sleep has worked for various courier services and volunteered with not-for-profit community organisations.

He’s now retired and looking forward to travelling with his wife Pam in their motorhome.

fchistory fcsport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Monday, June 29

        premium_icon Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Monday...

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.

        • 27th Jun 2020 8:38 AM
        Court, crime and disasters: Breaking news in photos

        premium_icon Court, crime and disasters: Breaking news in photos

        News Looking back on Coast's worst crashes, storms, court cases

        • 27th Jun 2020 8:32 AM
        Steaming ahead in the age of online news

        premium_icon Steaming ahead in the age of online news

        News Newspapers are a central cog wheel connecting and engaging people in our community...

        Pushing drive to create ‘divine dunnies’

        premium_icon Pushing drive to create ‘divine dunnies’

        News What is motivating eight community personalities to transform the M’boro City Hall...