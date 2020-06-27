How Olympic prediction shaped sports editor’s career

“I HAVE some great memories from my 35 years with the Chronicle; we had a great crew,” former sports editor Ken Sleep said.

“When I was working for APN and the Sydney Morning Herald at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, there was a full floor of digital, and the editor said at the time, newspapers would be gone in 10 years.

“I told (the Chronicle) that when I came back but it’s lasted 20 years so it’s doubled up what they said would happen.

“I’m sad for the older population who rely on newspapers for information,” he said.

“First thing they do when they dive into the paper is to see who has died.

“I was offered a payout in 2006 and because they told me at the Olympics newspapers would be going digital within 10 years, I knew the fate and was quite willing that after working 35 years, many of them shift work, which didn’t do me any good, I was best to move on and do something else.”

Since accepting redundancy in 2006, Mr Sleep has worked for various courier services and volunteered with not-for-profit community organisations.

He’s now retired and looking forward to travelling with his wife Pam in their motorhome.