Police Presser
How party drug fan dodged a jail cell

by Pete Martinelli
2nd Jul 2019 9:08 AM
HE trawled the dark web in search of party drugs and this week farm hand Jack Riley Simmonds took the stand to assure a Cairns judge he was no dealer.

Simmonds, 20, recently appeared in Cairns Supreme Court and pleaded guilty to possessing MDA and cannabis.

He gave evidence that he had no intention to deal the 70gm of MDA police found in his Kamerunga residence last September.

"I bought it from the dark web - I did not have any inclination to profit from it," Simmonds told the court.

The court heard Simmonds paid for the drug with Bitcoin and had intended to share it with his roommate and exchange it with friends for free drinks and entry into clubs.

"It came in the mail like a normal delivery," Simmonds said.

Melina Benn, defending, told the court her client was not found with clipseal bags, tip sheets or large amounts of cash - typical hallmarks of dealers.

Justice Jim Henry fined Simmonds $5000 in lieu of a three-month jail term and ordered 18 months probation.

"If you trouble my door step with this matter again I won't be so generous," Justice Henry said.

