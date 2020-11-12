How patient service helped man recover after serious surgery

Complications following surgery in a Brisbane hospital led to Eli Waters man Paul Scully spending a stint in intensive care, experiencing delirium and with a long recovery journey ahead of him. But with the help of his wife Lynne and Fraser Coast Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Nurse Navigator Corsino Bacatan he is recovering.

WITH a long recovery ahead of him following surgery, Paul Scully didn’t know where to turn.

But the 72-year-old Eli Waters man credits the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Nurse Navigator service for helping him and his wife Lynne get the support they need clinically, practically and emotionally.

While the Nurse Navigator service has existed at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service since 2017, it has expanded from an initial five navigators to 24 today, and includes a variety of new specialist care portfolios, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health.

Paul was preparing to come home following his surgery when the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital team referred him to Fraser Coast Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Nurse Navigator Corsino Bacatan, known as Ino.

“I couldn’t walk when I came home from hospital – I just had no strength in my legs,” Paul said.

“It made me feel really reliant on people, especially Lynne, and like I was putting too much pressure on her.

“Sometimes, as soon as you say you’re Aboriginal, everything changes and you get treated differently.

“But as soon as I was referred to Ino, everything seemed to happen really quickly.

“He started to get me mobile and more independent, and we got access to equipment that has really helped.”

Lynne said Ino’s assistance had also helped her immensely as Paul’s carer.

“Without Ino, we would have felt as though we were on our own,” she said.

“He’s supported us, answered our questions and helped us to become more aware of our rights and services available to us, and encouraged us to speak up for ourselves.

“If we hadn’t had him to help us, I think I would’ve gone crazy.”

Ino said listening to and supporting the patient’s needs, as well as connecting them to support services, were important aspects of his role as a Nurse Navigator.

“What I usually look at is the patient’s goals. In Paul’s case, he was really concerned about his mobility and independence, so we’ve put some equipment in place to improve safety at home and boost his confidence moving around,” Ino said.

WBHHS Chief executive Debbie Carroll said a specialised Nurse Navigator advocating for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people was an important step to ensuring they had better access to high quality care that met their individual needs.

“Our partnership with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders and community representatives clearly identified the need for a nurse navigator who could work with local First Nations people,” Ms Carroll said.

“By doing this, they can help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander consumers to achieve their health goals, return to a better quality of life and contribute to Closing the Gap.”