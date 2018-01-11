Menu
How patients can access their medical records

PATIENTS at a recently-closed Hervey Bay medical practice will still be able to access their medical record.

In December, administrators were appointed for Ranveer Medical Practice Group, which traded as Drs on Main.

Several former patients raised concerns about medical record access with Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, who said anyone who sought access to medical records could send a request to ranveer@svp.com.au.

Other medical practices are also able to request records.

"Some people have very complex health conditions and it's important they have access to their medical records if they need to change doctors, for whatever reason," he said.

The Federal Government announced the creation of a "My Health Record" to begin nationally in 2018. My Health Record is a secure online summary of an individual's health information.

Mr Pitt said details about My Health Record and what individuals need to do, and by when, if they do not want a record automatically created for them, will be announced in the coming months.

Go to myhealthrecord.gov.au. for more information about My Health Record.

