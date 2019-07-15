How Paul Rock murder investigation is unfolding

INVESTIGATION ONGOING: Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt holds images of two men who may able to assist with the investigation into the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock.

THREE men met in the car park of a popular Lockyer Valley pub as evening turns into darker night.

Something happens and the men - one from Oakey and another two from the Logan area - become involved in an altercation that would prove fatal.

The Oakey man, 53-year-old Paul Rock, suffered what's alleged to be an "extremely violent" death at the hands of the two men, one of who remains at large.

The two men who travelled from the east in a black sedan flee back towards Ipswich, their movements recorded by an extensive network of CCTV and traffic cameras.

One of them was eventually arrested after a three-hour siege; the other yet to be found.

The events of that July 1 evening remain under investigation with detectives still reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and searching for a person of interest into the alleged murder of Mr Rock.

The Oakey man, known as "Red Rock'' and described as a quiet kind of bloke who mostly kept to himself, was a hard worker and had been employed at Oakey Beef and the Toowoomba Regional Council, over the years.

Detectives have remained tight-lipped over a possible motive for Mr Rock's death, only describing it as "extremely violent".

Monday, July 1

VIOLENT crime in the Lockyer Valley is not common, so the sight of multiple police and ambulance vehicles in the Porter's Plainland Hotel car park about 6pm was highly unusual.

Restaurant diners were oblivious but the steadily growing media scrum held at bay by police tape knew something serious had happened.

By 8.30pm, the pub had posted to its social media informing its followers something had happened, that police were investigating, but not elaborating further.

"We are not aware of anything to suggest and we do not believe those involved in the incident were patrons of the hotel this evening," the post, in part, said.

Around the same time, police had confirmed a man had died and two men, believed to be involved, had fled in a black sedan, tracked heading back to wards the east.

Thursday, July 4

FACING a media scrum at Southern Police Region headquarters on Neil St, Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt held up images of two men named as persons of interest in the murder probe.

The public was warned not to approach the men but report their location to 000 immediately.

"It is alleged the death of Paul Rock is what I would term an extremely violent death, and we are seeking public assistance to locating these two persons," Inspector Strohfeldt told the media.

"We do not believe it was a random attack, but we don't believe they were well-known to each other.

"We have not located any weapons at all."

PERSON OF INTEREST: Kye Enright, 21. QPS

Monday, July 8

ONE of the men named at the press conference as a person of interest held police at bay for three hours the night of his arrest in Berrinba, near Logan, on July 7.

Taken into custody about 1.30am the next day, the 26-year-old had allegedly armed himself with a knife and climbed onto the roof of a townhouse.

He was formally charged with six offences including murder, two counts of supply dangerous drugs and one count each of armed robbery in company using personal violence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and breach of bail.

He was referred to the Beenleigh Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody to reappear on September 7.

Today

THE second man named a person of interest - Kye Enright, 21 - remains at large.

Enright is described as Caucasian, about 165cm tall, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

The public is warned not to approach him but phone 000.