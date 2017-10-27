How paying a mortgage can cost the same as renting

IF you live in the big smoke it's a different story but I don't understand why more young people aren't getting into the property market.

Rent on the Fraser Coast isn't much less than paying a mortgage.

The hardest part it saving for a deposit but once you've got that you're sorted!

My husband and I bought our first home last year and it's been the best decision.

Between the two of us were paying just as much in rent - so it seemed crazy not to invest.

A lot of young people aren't willing to make sacrifices and seem to want the best of the best.

If you learn to budget and live within your means there is no reason why you can't do it here on the Fraser Coast.

I spoke to a real estate agent recently who confirmed there were properties where repayments were the same price as paying rent.

So if you're willing to save for a deposit, budget and live within your means you'll be on your way to paying off your own property rather than someone else's.

Are you a renter or do you have your own home? Join the discussion and tell us your experience below.