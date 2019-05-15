Pension changes could hurt Hinkler's struggling seniors

PENSION FEARS: Tamara Williams, office manager from We Care 2 in Hervey Bay, has warned any change to the pension could lead to people on the scheme becoming more stressed by financial hardships.

A HERVEY Bay charity organisation, which is at the coal face of supporting struggling pensioners, has warned any changes to the pension could adversely affect some of the nation's most vulnerable people.

Changes to the current aged care pension has been one of the hot topics in the lead-up to the election, despite neither Labor nor the Coalition outlining an increase or decrease.

Labor has instead campaigned on its contentious changes to franking credits and negative gearing - a tactic the Coalition has attacked over concerns it will adversely affect retirees and housing prices respectively.

Clive Palmer's United Australia Party has pledged to raise the pension by about $150 per week, but it has been dismissed as unrealistic.

Tamara Williams, an office manager at Fraser Coast charity We Care 2, said many pensioners were already struggling on the meagre funds provided under the current scheme.

The group provides cheap food items for low-income earners, acting as a low-cost food centre for those on the pension or holding concession cards.

Ms Williams told the Chronicle people had to make their pension stretch longer just to afford the basic necessities.

"The biggest concern is a lot of pensioners are struggling to pay bills and food is the last thing on their list," Ms Williams said. "They've got to cover a lot of medical bills sometimes.

"So any changes will cause more stress and more issues."

Ms Williams said an increase to the pension would be preferred to help "put a lot of people's minds at ease".

"A lot of them do struggle with day-to-day life and being able to afford things...the idea is that most people on the pension have spent a lot of time working, have paid their taxes and have been a productive member of the community."