How photography gave this woman her life back

NEW PERSPECTIVE: Taking up photography has helped Christine Price with her bouts of depression.

PHOTOGRAPHY has flashed a light on the darkest time of Christine Price's life.

The 48-year-old mother of three has had all facets of her life affected by depression, since her diagnosis seven years ago.

"Depression can suck you into a hole, hold you in one place and it's like you can't move,” she said.

But Christine's life was changed forever when she decided to snap a photo earlier this year in February.

"I'm not sure why I took up photography, I stopped to look at the water and pulled out my phone to take a photo,” says Ms Price.

"In a lot of ways photography has given me back my life.

"It has helped me focus and see the beauty and colour in things I didn't notice before but I do now.”

"Down the track I realised taking pictures makes other people happy, it wasn't meeting a need for me, but meets a need for other people.”

Since then Christine has found capturing moments through the lens and finding the perfect photo has made living with with her mental illness easier.

She now rarely leaves the home without her camera, photographing every day.

"You could say I'm a very passionate photographer,” she laughed.

Whether it's nature, sunsets or the beach, taking photos has created a positive and creative outlet for Christine.

"The depression doesn't last as long because I have something I want to do and focus on,” she said.

"Each day I can't wait to go out,” she said.

