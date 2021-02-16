Menu
Liberal Party sexual assault allegations are ‘deeply distressing’: PM
How PM’s wife made him take action on rape

by Jade Gailberger
16th Feb 2021 8:53 AM
Scott Morrison says he is taking a stand to ensure women working in Parliament House are safe after an alleged rape in a ministerial office.

Young Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins broke her silence this week, claiming she was raped by a colleague at Parliament House and brought to a formal employment meeting about the incident in the room the alleged sexual 2019 assault occurred.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, the prime minister said a conversation with his wife Jenny changed his perspective.

"Jenny and I spoke last night," he said.

"And she said to me, 'You have to think about this as a father first. What would you want to happen if it were our girls?'

"Jenny has a way of clarifying things; she always has."

Mr Morrison said he had listened to Ms Higgins and there was a number of things "we can do immediately".

He said the first of those would be to address the environment in Parliament House and that Liberal MP Celia Hammond had offered to help.

Mr Morrison said the process was not "handled sufficiently" and he was going to ask Prime Minister and Cabinet deputy secretary Stephanie Foster to advise on what could be done to support people when "incidents of this nature arise".

"If Anthony Albanese and his team wish to have their process or engage in that, well of course we'd welcome them," he said.

"It shatters me that still, in this day and age, that a young woman can find herself in a vulnerable situation that she was not her doing.

"So, I hope Brittany's call is a wake-up for all of us from that point of view."

