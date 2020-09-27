Menu
Two men have been charged after 54kg of cannabis was located in their vehicle after it was stopped for allegedly speeding at Ballina.
Crime

How police found 54kg of cannabis in car boot

Jessica Lamb
27th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 1:05 PM
ONE of two men found with 54kg of cannabis in their car after speeding through roadworks has pleaded guilty.

Canley Heights man Trong Sang Le, 24, appeared by videolink from Kempsey Correctional Centre in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday and entered a guilty plea.

Both Le and co-accused 29-year-old Huu Phuong Phan, from Cabramatta, are charged with commercial supply of a prohibited drug.

Mr Phan also faces a charge of possess prohibited drug.

Mr Phan is yet to enter a plea to both charges.

Police facts alleged Highway Patrol pulled over a Honda Accord being driven by Mr Phan, 29, as he was travelling at 98km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Pacific Hwy at Ballina in March.

Le was also in the car.

Police allegedly became suspicious after Mr Phan passed a drug and alcohol test but there was a strong smell of cannabis from the car.

A search found seven duffel bags locked with padlocks and cable tyes containing cryovac bags of a total of 54kg of cannabis.

Mr Phan was granted bail on the charges in April while Le remains in custody.

Mr Phan's case was adjourned for eight weeks for charge certification.

Le will return to Lismore District Court on November 6 for sentence.

Lismore Northern Star

