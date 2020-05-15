Menu
The police's Inspector Tony Clowes discusses what people can and can't do on the Fraser Coast this weekend as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan.
News

How police plan to enforce ever-changing rules

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
15th May 2020 6:00 PM
PEOPLE can expect to see police out in their numbers again this weekend as restrictions around COVID-19 continue to ease.

Maryborough patrol Inspector Tony Clowes said there would be a heightened police presence in public spaces such as parks, beaches, shopping centres and on the roads.

He was however happy with the way Fraser Coast residents had been behaving in terms of social distancing protocols and public gathering regulations so far.

“People have been really good. If we can continue to practice social distancing and self isolate we should see restrictions ease further in the weeks ahead,” he said.

Police will again adopt an educational approach when hitting the streets.

Insp Clowes said enforcement would be a last resort and fines only issued if there is a blatant disregard for the health directives that remain in place.

People are being advised to turn away from public spaces if they are crowded.

Those wanting to visit Fraser Island for day trips must live within a 150km radius.

“Please do your research before going to the island, camping and overnight stays remains off limits,” Insp Clowes explained.

