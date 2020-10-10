How Poppins legacy is helping the history lessons go down at school

Riverside Christian College Year Seven students Anna Hoffman and Gideon van Huysteen with teacher JT Foody. Photo: Stuart Fast

Riverside Christian College Year Seven students Anna Hoffman and Gideon van Huysteen with teacher JT Foody. Photo: Stuart Fast

YEAR 7 students at Riverside Christian College have taken a deep dive into Maryborough history by integrating the life of Mary Poppins author PL Travers and her most famous tale into their everyday curriculum.

The idea came from Year 7 teacher JT Foody.

“P L Travers is our local author and we thought it would be lovely to dedicate a whole unit of work to her,” Ms Foody said.

The work the students have been involved includes creating a Mary Poppins website, visiting the Maryborough Story Bank Museum, studying PL Travers’ books and the times in which they are set.

“We also built in civics into this unit, so we look at women's rights history, it's a nice rounded topic for the kids to investigate and they’ve invested in it,” she said.

“This is an authentic experience we have at our back door.”

Riverside Year Seven Students participate in Mary Poppins activities in Queens Park. Photo: Stuart Fast

For Year 7 student Anna Hoffmann, learning about a big name in her own backyard has been exciting.

“You often hear about people from other places, you don’t hear much about your own city. It’s very good to hear because there is something here worth learning so you can tell everyone,” Anna said.

“Maryborough is known for Mary Poppins, and the city is very proud of that, it’s iconic,” she said.

Fellow Year 7 student Gideon van Huysteen said learning about Heritage City’s history has been an enjoyable experience as has been working on a website about PL Travers for other students.

He said the website contained in-depth information about PL Travers’ life, works and movie adaptations of Mary Poppins.

“I think its been amazing to immerse ourselves in this environment and to have PL Travers birth place here is unbelievable,” he said.