How pump with 'cheapest fuel in town' keeps it so low

HERVEY Bay Boat Club is known for consistent low fuel prices, but general manager Ed Gibson said a rising wholesale price was putting pressure on maintaining that reputation.

The Urangan pump lived up to its self-proclaimed title of "cheapest fuel in town" yesterday with unleaded set at 148c a litre and diesel at 150c a litre.

The second cheapest in the Hervey Bay region was the the Nikenbah Caltex, at 148.9 c per litre for unleaded and 149.9 for diesel.

Local overhead costs at the Boat Club's self-service station mean the company is able to keep prices below their local competitors, Mr Gibson said.

"We're not greedy about the margin and have always promised to provide our members the cheapest fuel possible, and the rest of the community benefits as well," Mr Gibson said.

"We don't have a shop with staff which lowers our running cost.

"But what is out of our control is when the wholesale price goes up, which can push our prices up."

Despite the struggles with uncontrollable wholesale costs, Mr Gibson said the club was determined to keep its prices low.

"Locals are conscious of us being the cheapest and we always try our best," he said.

"Even southern visitors comment on us being cheaper than anywhere else."