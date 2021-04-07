How Qld mum lost 22kg after simple change

Low nutrient, high kilojoule food continues to be the top choice for Australians as new research has revealed people are indulging in twice as much junk food as what is recommended in the Australian Dietary Guidelines.

The new findings from national science agency CSIRO were revealed in a recent analysis of its Healthy Diet Score survey.

In a bid to help people improve their diets, the agency has launched a free Junk Food Analyser quiz, a tool Queensland mum Carly Reily said would have motivated her to change her diet sooner.

Sunshine Coast School teacher Carly Reily who lost 22kg by dumping junk food. Photo Lachie Millard

The 41-year-old teacher from Yandina lost more than 22kg, which was 26 per cent of her body weight, since she began following the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet in June last year.

She said she was previously oblivious to the amount of junk food she was eating daily.

"My biggest vice was chocolate as I would decide to eat 'only one piece' but that would often become half a block," Ms Reily said.

Her moment of truth was when a student asked her if she was having another baby - she wasn't.

CSIRO's research found Ms Reily wasn't alone in her habits as nearly four out of five people were overindulging in junk foods every day.

The results uncovered Australians top weaknesses were alcohol followed by cakes and biscuits, sugar-sweetened beverages, and pies and pastries.

CSIRO research scientist Dr Gilly Hendrie said a range of strategies had been modelled in the Junk Food Analyser to help users reduce kilojoules.

She said Australians needed to make a change in order to reduce poor nutrition, and high rates of obesity and lifestyle diseases.

"While the elimination strategy is common in diet programs and can reduce kilojoules the most, the interactive Junk Food Analyser lets users explore a combination of strategies to reduce discretionary food intake, without cutting their favourite foods altogether," Dr Hendrie said.

"That might include choosing to eliminate alcohol, take a break from cakes and biscuits and halve confectionery consumption."

