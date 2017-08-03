25°
News

How the sexual assault of a man illustrates rape culture

Carlie Walker
| 3rd Aug 2017 11:06 AM
Carlie Walker.
Carlie Walker. Robyne Cuerel

OPINION: Many people out there believe rape culture does not exist.

I think this phenomenon is due to the fact that we are so used to women being sexualised, to seeing women have their agency taken away and to the prevalence of victim blaming that we just don't see it for what it is anymore.

That is until a case like one that appeared in the news this week jumps up and hits us in the face.

I'm talking about the conviction of four young men who were involved in the rape of a teenage boy on Australia Day in 2015.

These men inserted a glass bottle into their friend's anus for a laugh while he was passed out and filmed themselves doing it.

Now I'm relieved to my very core that the jury rightly recognised this sexual assault for what it was and found them guilty.

But for me it brought to the forefront the issues we are dealing with when it comes to rape culture, when it comes to the sexual assault of women, and in this instance too.

Firstly is the suggestion that this act was some kind of practical joke, or that the boys were just fooling around when this incident took place.

They inserted a glass bottle into the anus of their friend, who was passed out and could not protect himself.

It brings to mind the old saying: with friends like this, who needs enemies?

Then the act of filming it. This was obviously intended to humiliate him, to force the victim to watch himself be violated - but I'm sure those boys were expecting their victim to try to laugh it off. They were counting on him to be part of the "boys will be boys" culture that made them think this assault was appropriate in the first place.

According to rape culture, consent is an ill-defined thing and people are not really sure what amounts to a clear yes or no.

But when someone is passed out, it seems clear - this teenage boy was in no state to consent and if he had been awake I'm sure the answer would have been no.

Even so, this grey area that some people perceive around the notion of consent often allows those guilty of rape and sexual assault to get away with their behaviour.

Women who are passed out and raped are often accused of "putting themselves in that situation" as if men can't stop themselves from assaulting an unconscious woman.

I'm all for self-protection - I'm not saying that women don't need to look after themselves or try to avoid bad situations.

But does that mean never having a drink socially, or leaving the house?

Does that mean that it's more socially acceptable to blame a victim than her attacker?

It's no better than people who insist women shouldn't walk home alone, or saying a woman provoked a rape because of what she was wearing.

It's interesting to me that I haven't heard the same kind of language around the incident involving this teenage boy that I have heard around attacks on female victims.

Surrounded by mates who should have been taking care of him, not sticking foreign objects in his body, everyone acknowledges that he played no part in his assault and that what happened to him was wrong.

But I wonder if people would be suggesting that the woman put herself that situation to happen if it was a female who had passed out in the so-called safety of her friends.

Rape culture tries to explain away sexual violence against women by playing to our fears and by insisting that if women dress a certain way, act a certain way, don't drink too much and never allow themselves to be vulnerable, we can protect ourselves from attack.

It would be one thing if this is true, but it's not. It's just a way to pass the blame from where it belongs to the person who has already been deeply hurt.

We need to look at why we treat female victims like they instigated the attack - and we need to end this notion of boys will be boys.

Topics:  court opinion rape culture teen

