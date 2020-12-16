How research is helping dad live best life despite horror health run

JOHN Weiland might be the luckiest – and unluckiest – man alive.

The Hervey Bay father has married his soulmate Monique and they welcomed two beautiful children, Jett 4, Addyson, 6, all while fighting multiple health battles.

First his underwent two liver transplants in 2016 when one gastroenterological condition, ulcerative colitis, led to another rarer condition known as primary sclerosing cholangitis, which damaged his liver.

“I had it for about 10 years and that ended, that culminated in 2016 with me getting a transplant,” he told the Princess Alexandra Research Foundation.

“I was just getting too sick and too many infections which is always the thing that happened when you’ve got PSC bugs get into your bile and your bile not getting out of your liver.”

“Unfortunately, I needed two transplants, the first one, failed, they lost the artery, it was just a fluke thing, nobody’s fault.”

Then the unthinkable happened.

John started experiencing soreness in his knee, with an x-ray confirming his worst fears.

In November 2019 he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his right tibia.

“It was a painful spot and it’s a fairly rare cancer. I think that one of the biggest challenges with it is that it doesn’t get diagnosed because it is so rare,” he said.

“You get a sore leg or a sore spot in your knee and having been a state league basketball player I had all sorts of things wrong already, so they just passed it off the first time as one of my old injuries flaring up.

“The ultrasound didn’t pick up anything, but I just knew something was wrong.

“The day that I got the ultrasound results I saw a late-night doctor because it was just hurting, and he sent me for an x-ray.

“It showed up clearly on the x-ray and then I had an MRI and it was pretty clear that there was something very much not right.”

After confirmation of his diagnosis, John began chemotherapy at the Princess Alexandra Hospital, before surgery on his tibia to remove any remaining tumour and had to explain to his young children what the treatment meant.

John Weiland with wife Monique, and children Jett and Addyson.

“I told my kids that I had a sore knee and it’s making me sick and that Daddy has to start really strong medicine.

“And then when things changed, the way I looked, and when my hair fell out, I just told them that it was just the really strong medicine that makes Daddy look different and makes his hair fall out,” he said.

John said he was very grateful for the health treatment he received through the hospital.

During his four years of travelling south down the Bruce Highway to be treated at the hospital, John said two nurses Phoebe Price and Courtney Rawson were his healthcare heroes, whose presence and support helped lift his spirits during his time in hospital.

Having been through gruelling chemotherapy John is a passionate advocate for cancer research, as he knows it’s the key to others not having to potentially go through the same process.

“Research is massive, when you’re sitting in that hospital bed and you’re going through it all, sometimes you just think and hope that one day there’ll be a better way,” he said.