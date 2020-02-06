Menu
Wide Bay Rowing Club captain Cameron Waterson removes debris from underneath the rowing club pontoon on the Mary River near Queens Park. Photo: Alistair Brightman
How rowers reacted to Mary flood warning

Stuart Fast
6th Feb 2020 6:17 PM
Heavy rainfall in Maryborough had caused concern for the Wide Bay Rowing Club which cancelled training sessions and prepared for possible flooding.

Club captain Cameron Waterson said the club had to cancel their school training session yesterday afternoon due to safety concerns.

Mr Waterson said this was because of the various unsafe debris floating down the Mary River and the rowers would have less control in the weather conditions.

There had also been a minor flood warning that added to the club’s concerns.

Mr Waterson said the weather had not a had a dramatic impact but he was “a little nervous”.

He said the club could not afford to have the boat shed flooded and it would take eight hours and many people to clear the rowing flotilla from danger.

He was waiting to “see what happens”, regarding the river. At the time of going to press the flood warning had been cancelled.

