How a school drop-out turned his Maccas job into a career

STARTED AT THE BOTTOM: Hard work has payed off for Nathan Corbett Dyke, 31, who has worked his way up the McDonald's career chain.

NATHAN Corbett Dyke has been working at McDonald's more than half his life, and reckons he has cooked more than one million burgers in that time.

After 17 years of hard work behind the till and in the kitchen, Nathan, now 31, has worked his way up from a server to a store manager at the Maccas in Maryborough.

The new store manager said he started working at a Brisbane McDonalds when he was 14, as a way to make pocket money.

"I never thought it could lead to a career," Nathan said.

"But school wasn't really for me, so when I finished school at 16, I was offered to work full time at another Maccas and it went from there."

Working up from a server to a shift supervisor to a store manager, Nathan said he had cooked "millions" of burgers in his working life.

"We serve 1300 people in the Maryborough store a day, we can do 113 burgers in 15 minutes," he said.

"So the amount [of burgers I've cooked] would have to be in the millions by now."

Although he now manages his own store, Nathan still cooks and serves, as well as taking on managerial duties.

"[Working at Maccas] can just be able flipping hamburgers if you want it to be," he said.

"But it can also be a real career opportunity like it's been for me."