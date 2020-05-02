How school is helping turn parents into teachers

ISOLATED LEARNING: Hervey Bay Special School Year 11 house captain Zachary Podd with (left) Communication support teacher Jess Roberts and deputy principal Karen Folley put together Education Packs for the students. Picture: Alistair Brightman

ISOLATED LEARNING: Hervey Bay Special School Year 11 house captain Zachary Podd with (left) Communication support teacher Jess Roberts and deputy principal Karen Folley put together Education Packs for the students. Picture: Alistair Brightman

INNOVATION and the ability to adapt has seen Hervey Bay Special School staff step up for its students during the coronavirus isolation health crisis.

School deputy principal Karen Folley said the school assembled Education Packs to cater to each students’ specific needs to ensure they don’t miss out on the curriculum.

“We are doing these packs to enable our students to learn from home and its different for each special need’s child resources requirement,” Ms Folley said.

“There are eight areas of the curriculum that need to be covered and if you times that by how many different children in the classroom, it gives a perspective on the work involved with these packages.”

With the coronavirus isolation lockdown in place, a transition to home schooling had to be made for the Hervey Bay Special School students.

The student’s disabilities can vary from autism, physical disability, vision or hearing impairment and now 96 packages have been put together.

“The teachers and teachers’ aides have done a great job putting these packages together for the students,” she said.

Augmentative and Alternative Communication or Auslan Sign Language helps gives a voice to a student or use of an app program on an iPad will give vision impaired students still gives then the chance to learn.

Ms Folley said the school received some great help to keep the online learning interesting for the students.

“School mascot Hervey the Whale has been helping with the online posts to ensure the students is isolation continue positive learning behaviour.” she said.

“Even at home we still encourage the students to be respectful, be learning and be safe.”