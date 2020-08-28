How schoolmates are coping with Bay teen’s shock death

Police at the scene on Clearwater Cres, Toogoom, where a dead body was found in the lake.

SUPPORT is being provided to staff and students at Hervey Bay State High School after a teenager was found dead in a lagoon at Toogoom.

Ben Holland, 17, attended the high school.

He was last seen alive on Sunday and was found in the water by a neighbour near the end of Clearwater Cres on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed on Wednesday they were still searching for answers about the hours leading up to the teen's death.

While the circumstances were mysterious, they are not being treated as suspicious.

"The Department of Education recognises the death of any young person can have serious emotional impacts in local communities, and assists in providing support services whenever necessary," a spokesman from the department said.

"Support is being provided to students and staff, and guidance counsellors will remain at Hervey Bay State High School to provide support in any way they can and for as long as it is needed."

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

If you need to speak to someone, call Lifeline 24 hours on 13 11 14.