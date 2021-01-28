How security is being upgraded at Hervey Bay airport

A new body scanner is being installed at Hervey Bay Airport. Photo: Cody Fox

A new body scanner is being installed at Hervey Bay Airport as part of an enhanced security measure which detects prohibited items worn or carried by the person being scanned.

The scanners are already in use at all Australian international terminals and are being introduced at domestic and regional airports to meet Federal Government Regulations, with the Federal Government and Council sharing costs.

As with the existing metal detector scanners, the screening process is non-intrusive, and passengers will be guided through the process by Airport Screening officers.

The use of the scanner will start on Friday.