Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The key to selling your home for more is to reach the highest number of potential buyers
The key to selling your home for more is to reach the highest number of potential buyers Contributed
Property

How to sell your home for more in the Fraser Coast

6th Sep 2019 1:02 PM

IT'S one of the most basic rules of any type of selling, the more people who know about your product the better your chances of achieving a premium price.

Having a perfect home to list is all well and good, but your chances of selling for the highest possible price can be significantly reduced if nobody knows about it.

New research reveals the key to selling your home for more is to reach the highest number of potential buyers and an effective way to achieve this is by using print and online marketing.

Research from Ipsos MediaCT revealed that 42 per cent more visitors attend open homes and 28 per cent more visitors will visit the online if they have seen a property advertised in print.

Using CoreLogic data, the research revealed that in the Fraser Coast the average price of a house sold using both print and online advertising is $360,709 compared to $315,058 for a house sold using only online.

Make sure you talk to your real estate agent about including your local newspaper in your property marketing campaign.

expect more fraser coast property real estate

Top Stories

    JURY DECIDES: Everything from neighbour murder trial so far

    JURY DECIDES: Everything from neighbour murder trial so far

    News The Maryborough Supreme Court jury will retire today to consider if Eli Waters man Frederick Ronald Sinfield is a murderer

    LIFE-SAVING SCANS: Why we need same tech as city

    premium_icon LIFE-SAVING SCANS: Why we need same tech as city

    News Scan that could save teen was only brought in last year

    KIDNAPPING CHARGE: Alleged online ruse back before court

    premium_icon KIDNAPPING CHARGE: Alleged online ruse back before court

    News A man was allegedly lured to a home and threatened with a gun

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website