How smaller Coast towns will benefit from council meetings

Fraser Coast Council mayor George Seymour said smaller communities will see more of their local councillors this year. Picture: Cody Fox

With the Fraser Coast region covering an area of 7125 square-kilometres, mayor George Seymour said the council was keen to get across it more.

In the first ordinary meeting for the year, Fraser Coast Regional Council discussed providing residents with more opportunities to connect with councillors closer to where they live with two council meetings to be held in smaller communities like Aramara and Boonooroo.

Monthly “meet and greets” are also planned.

“Council is working hard to better engage and connect with all our residents, including those in our smaller communities,” he said.

“Hosting council meetings in our small communities allows us to engage with residents and enhance accessibility and transparency of Council’s actions.”

The North Aramara Hall will be the first smaller town facility to hold a council meeting on May 26, followed by the Boonooroo Community Hall on September 22.

The first monthly meet and greet will be held at the Toogoom RSL on Friday February 12 for one hour from 3.30pm.

“These events are an opportunity for residents to come and have a chat with councillors in a relaxed environment close to where they live,” Cr Seymour said.

Council ordinary meetings will be held on the fourth Wednesday of every month from 10am.

Meetings will be rotated between Hervey Bay and Maryborough, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Public Participation sessions will be conducted beforehand and start at 9am.

Council’s 2021 meetings schedule also includes a night meeting in Hervey Bay on March 24.

The list of Council meetings dates is available on the Fraser Coast Council website.

All council meetings are also livestreamed on YouTube.