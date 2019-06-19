How State Govt programs are bolstering business in M'boro

PROJECTS funded under State Government-run programs are helping support jobs and businesses in the Heritage City's CBD, Queensland's Local Government Minister claims.

Stirling Hinchliffe spent Wednesday touring some of the major construction and refurbishment projects funded by State Government programs across the Maryborough region.

Since 2016, the Fraser Coast Regional Council has received $39.45 million in Works for Queensland funding and another $4.35 million under the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

Under Works for Queensland, the State Government has earmarked $800,000 for the new water park and all-abilities playground at Anzac Park, while $550,000 has been allocated for the refurbishment of Maryborough City Hall's floorboards.

Mr Hinchliffe said the programs were sustaining and supporting employment in the region.

"The fact it is done in partnership with local councils means you see... (jobs) delivered on the ground,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"Sometimes, it's about supporting and sustaining the jobs in the council workforce and other times its about extra projects for local businesses and enterprises.”

The State Government previously pitched in 35 per cent of the total costs for the revitalisation of the Maryborough CBD through its Building our Regions program back in March.

The jointly-funded council and State Government project aims to improve roads, footpaths and the general streetscape of the CBD to attract more people into the town centre and boost business confidence.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the Works for Queensland program was helping to keep key water and sewerage infrastructure for both the CBD and township up to date.